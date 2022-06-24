Urban Outfitters

Christie Storage Shelf

£49.00

Style No. 0520662260041; Color Code: 010 Perfect for fitting into small spaces, this sleek shelving unit is a sleek and minimalist space to present all of your favourite things. Pile three shelves high with books, house plants or your record collection to display your interests to the world. Content + Care - Assembly required - instructions and hardware included - Bamboo, MDF - Wipe clean Size - Dimensions: L: 43cm x W: 30cm x H: 123cm - Shelf dimensions: W: 31cm - Leg height: 10cm, removable - Shelving weight limit: approx. 13.23 lbs - Weight: 16.76 lbs - Shipping package dimensions: L: 34.5cm x W: 9.5cm x H: 129.4cm - Shipping package weight: 18.74 lbs