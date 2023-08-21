Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Schutz
Christie Fringed Loafers
$198.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
More from Schutz
Schutz
Christie Fringed Loafers
BUY
$198.00
Anthropologie
Schutz
Ully Heeled Sandals
BUY
$128.00
Zappos
Schutz
Dorothy Casual Leather Pump
BUY
$148.00
Schutz
Schutz
Shalla Heel
BUY
$118.00
Revolve
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted