Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano
$1250.00
$185.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Rent The Runway
Skinny tied straps add trend-right charm to this sunny Christian Siriano gown fashioned with a voluminous high-low hemline.
Need a few alternatives?
Alice McCall
Power Lady Dress
$450.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Creatures of Comfort
Vicco Dress Poly Chiffon
$425.00
$213.00
from
Creatures of Comfort
BUY
Maria Lucia Hohan
Jolie Dress
$550.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Reformation
Jezebel Dress
$288.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano
Fringed Details Dress
£2555.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Christian Siriano
Tuxedo Side Wrap Gown
$5400.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
Christian Siriano
Metallic Foldover Crossbody Bag
£137.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Christian Siriano
Sequin Lace One Shoulder Dress
$1400.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Dresses
Anthropologie
Stella Ruffled Mini Dress
$130.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Mango
Tie-dye Shirt Dress
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Everlane
The Luxe Cotton Side-slit Tee Dress - Black
$100.00
$50.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Amazon Essentials
Women's Short-sleeve Maxi Dress
$26.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted