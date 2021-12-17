Christian Lacroix

Christian Lacroix Maison De Jeu Pen Pot

£24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rockett St George

Christian Lacroix is a breath of fresh air for the fashion world. Founded in 1987 in the heart of Paris by Arlesian couturier Christian Lacroix and press agent Jean-Jacques Picart, with support from Bernard Arnault, Christian Lacroix collections have been iconic ever since the first with Anna Wintour choosing a Christian Lacroix Haute Couture jacket and pair of jeans for her first American Vogue cover in 1988. Today the Christian Lacroix brand combines excellence with exceptionally skilled collaborators to provide a variety of collections in fashion and home accessories including wallpaper, fabric, cushions, tableware and stationery. Here at RSG we are particularly in love with the Maison De Jeu range which means House Of Cards, a gaming house or casino. This Chirstian Lacroix Maison De Jeu Pen Pot is a beautiful piece from the stationery collection. A lovely gift for a friend or loved one, this pen pot is also the perfect treat for your own desk or on the site in the kitchen to keep your pens tidy.