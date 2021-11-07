Christian Cowan x Maxbone

Christian Cowan X Maxbone Jumper

REVIEW HIGHLIGHTS There is a reason that this jumper is called iconic! It’s timeless, no matter what the season. We are using for a spring photo shoot, Sydney has it in both pink and purple I can’t pick a favorite... both are sensational. She also swears it around the house, on walks, naps in it. Not only is it a show-stopper it’s something she’s comfortable in! JUST DO IT! ... Read more 98 people found this helpful Fashion forward in every way From colour to fit to presentation my pup is the talk of the town thanks to this sweater. Not for the faint-hearted who have an aversion to fame and glory. - Pascal J. 63 people found this helpful Not just for dogs This is my third sweater-I have the pink & blue already and now the lavendar. We don’t have dogs but have cats-the medium fits the kitties great! Medium fit our cats ranging from 11-14 pounds. The 8 pound one maybe could have done a small but also fits in a medium just fine without looking too big. Super high quality, so much different than any other clothing/sweaters-looks very chic/classy/quality. Designer for your pet. - Wendy G. ... Read more 89 people found this helpful Chic! Chic! Chic! My granddogs have been parading around L.A. looking as if they just left the set of Legally Blonde.These pink and blue outfits are really to die for...the pups receive so much attention for their chic attire. Thank you for these new additions. - Laurie B. ... Read more 57 people found this helpful