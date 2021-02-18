FitFlop

Chrissie Pom-pom Shearling Slippers

$100.00

Modern, minimal, majorly light and comfy – these addictive little slippers were made for lounging in style. Here in rich suede with fluffy faux-fur pom poms, this version features a cosy, ultra-soft shearling lining, single-piece, softly padded uppers and our ultra-sleek, featherlight, ergonomically shaped iQushion™ midsoles. With rubber outsoles so you can pop outside (though wearing these you may never want to leave the house). Scotchgard™ protected. Upper Material:Suede Lining Material:Shearling Fastening:Slip-On Sole Material:EVA Technology:iQushion