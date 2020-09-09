United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Hydrating Camo Concealer
$6.00
At Ulta Beauty
Camouflage those pesky spots and under-eye circles with the e.l.f. Cosmetics Hydrating Camo Concealer. A full-coverage, hydrating, longwearing concealer featuring a large doe foot applicator to conceal, correct, contour and highlight for flawless skin. The highly pigmented formula is lightweight with a satin finish that won't settle into fine lines or creases. Ideal for all skin types, but great for dry skin!