Clare V.

Chou Chou Bag

$275.00 $193.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Leather exterior and lining. Open top with looped strap closure. Measures approx 11" W x 7.5" H x 6" D. Top looped handle measures approx 13" with 5" drop. Made in USA. Revolve Style No. CLAR-WY306. Manufacturer Style No. HB CL CU 100016.