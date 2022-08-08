Chotto Motto

Chotto Motto Chilli Oil

$18.50

Handmade in Collingwood. Crispy Chilli Oil that adds a punch of flavour, texture & subtle spice to any dish. A favourite with the Pepe Saya team. Chili, crunchy garlic, shallots and more are cooked down in a blend of sesame and vegetable oil to develop a rich flavour. A perfect accompaniment to your eggs (cooked in Pepe Saya of course), noodles or even vanilla ice cream.