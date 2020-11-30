Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
We-Vibe
Chorus Couples Vibrator In Cosmic Pink
$279.99
$199.95
Buy Now
Review It
At PinkCherry
More from We-Vibe
We-Vibe
Tango Vibrator
$129.00
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
We-Vibe
Nova 2 Rechargeable App Controlled Rabbit Vibra
$149.99
from
Lovehoney
BUY
We-Vibe
X Lovehoney Remote Control Couple's Vibrator
$129.00
$116.10
from
Lovehoney
BUY
We-Vibe
Tango
$129.00
$51.60
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted