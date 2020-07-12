We-Vibe

Chorus Couples Massager

Product Description Make Your Bits Sing During Sex With The Latest & Greatest We-Vibe! Focuses On Her Clit & G-Spot & His Penis For Outstanding Stimulation! Protected by Adam & Eve’s Satisfaction Guaranteed Policy With vibrations that respond to your touch, adjustable arms to hug your body, and the latest wireless technology, the Chorus Couples Massager is the most advanced – and hottest – We-Vibe ever made! Specially shaped to drive your clit & G-Spot wild Wear it during sex to tease your lover too or save it all for yourself Intuitively control vibrations with a squeeze thanks to the Touch-Responsive design Enjoy a personalized fit with the fully adjustable clitoral & G-Spot arms Connects quickly & easily to your smartphone for long-distance fun Play with 10 programmed vibration modes, including multiple speeds & patterns Control it nearby with the special remote or from around the world with free app Waterproof for wet & wild action in the shower, hot tub or pool Insertable arm measures 1.71 inches wide and 2.5 inches long Overall massager measures 3.07 inches long Made primarily from body-friendly silicone with some ABS plastic in the remote Rechargeable massager can run up to 90 minutes Discreet charging stand that doubles as a storage case included Spice up your sex life with a vibrator that teases both partners at the same time! Like other We-Vibes, the Chorus Couples Massager is made for women to wear. The distinctive “C” shape fits her body perfectly – with one vibrating arm targeting her G-Spot while the other focuses on her clit. The vibrator is specially designed so she can use it during sex – stimulating her most sensitive spots so she reaches the Big O faster and harder than ever! And guys will love how the vibrating arm works their tip and shaft too! Enjoy 3 New Features: Touch Response, Adjustable Fit & Stronger App Connection As the latest We-Vibe, the Chorus comes with all sorts of extras that turn an already amazing toy into one you’ll be reaching for night after night! Imagine a sex toy that c