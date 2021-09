We Vibe

Chorus is all about giving you exactly what you need to maximize your pleasure, together. With an adjustable fit, touch-responsive vibrations and customizable controls, it’s the most advanced and intuitive couples vibrator ever. Best of all, the Squeeze Remote is the primary anchor between the Chorus and the We-Connect™ App, powered by AnkorLink™ technology to create the most stable connection between your device and your mobile application.