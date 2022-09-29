OtraVidaHome

We are so proud of our best selling chopping boards, they come in all of our signature materials all being made from different types of recycled plastic. These speckled boards being made from recycled plastic bottles, stopping them ending up in our landfills and oceans! These are made to be displayed and look stunning on any kitchen side of shelf. They can also be used to serve food on making your favourite meats, cheeses or breads look even more appetising. And can even be used on bars as our smallest chopping board was designed in mind to slice citrus fruits and making cocktails. The material is also very hardy and can stand up to many of the tasks a chopping board faces, they can be machine washed but like a wooden chopping board we recommend handwashing to keep it looking perfect. We can also offer a mixed set of the chopping boards if you wish, just purchase any of our set listings and comment on the order with what you would like. Dimensions - Small - 240mm x 150mm x 20mm Medium - 350mm x 240mm x 20mm Large - 450mm x 350mm x 20mm