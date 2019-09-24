Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
John Boos
Chop-n-slice Maple Wood Reversible Cutting Board
$57.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Featured in 1 story
The Absolute Best Gift For Every Astrological Sign
by
Sara Coughlin
Need a few alternatives?
Keep Calm And Carry On
Keep Calm And Carry On Pink Mug
$11.51
from
Keep Calm And Carry On
BUY
SimpleTaste
Electric Masticating Juicer Extractor
$89.99
$71.98
from
Amazon
BUY
Almond
Nonstick Ceramic Copper Frying Pan
$32.83
$24.63
from
Amazon
BUY
Magic Bullet
Magic Bullet Blender, Small, Silver, 11 Piece Set
$39.99
$29.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from John Boos
John Boos
Reversible Maple Wood Edge Grain Bbq Cutting Board
$75.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Kitchen
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Spirit
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
Prepare to look at the world through new eyes on Sunday, when speedy Mercury trines a retrograde Uranus. Our collective need for change encourages us to
by
Venus Australis
Horoscopes
Your September Horoscope, Revealed
There’s a shared spirit of inquiry on September 1, when messenger planet Mercury trines a retrograde Uranus. We’re looking to transform ourselves from
by
Venus Australis
Wellness
The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Virgo In Your Life
It only makes sense that the non-stop rager — also known as Leo season — is directly followed by the calming palate cleanser of Virgo, beginning
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted