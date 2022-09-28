Lulus

Choose Your Vibe Pink Plaid Shacket

$54.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

Whatever stylish mood you're in, let the Choose Your Vibe Pink Plaid Shacket help you express it! Soft, brushed fabric (with hues of pink, tan, cream, and black plaid pattern) forms a collared neckline and long sleeves with drop shoulders and snap button cuffs. The oversized bodice boasts a silver snap button placket, two flap pockets, and a slightly rounded hem. Unlined. 100% Polyester. Hand Wash Cold Separately. Do Not Bleach. Line Dry. Iron Low Heat. Imported. Style 1390756