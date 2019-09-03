Our aloe based sunless tanning gel is made with a proprietary blend of botanicals and herbs chosen for their soothing effect on delicate facial skin. This is our lightest formulation, created for those with fair to medium skin. Best for normal to oily skin. Because this Sunless Tanning Gel is formulated with aloe, it will feel cool to the skin when applied and you may experience a temporary tightening effect as it drys. Product should be stored in a cool, dark space, away from direct sunlight. Net Weight: 4 oz.