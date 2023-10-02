Too Faced

Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Too Faced

WHAT IT IS Create all-over warmth with our bestselling, real cocoa powder-infused longwearing matte bronzers that smell as good as they look. It’s all the tan without the twinkle! Shades: Milk Chocolate Soleil Chocolate Soleil Dark Chocolate Soleil TELL ME MORE Achieve a rich, natural-looking tan Longwearing for 8 hours Matte finish Infused with real cocoa powder Buildable payoff for a customized color OUR INSPIRATION We were inspired to combine the power of real cocoa powder and makeup while having a chocolate facial and learning the benefits of cocoa at a Hawaiian spa. Bronzing has never been so delicious! BEST SELLER LONGWEARING I SMELL GOOD!