Deux

Chocolate Chip

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Deux

Vegan | Gluten free | with Zinc + Elderberry for Immune Support Now made with chocolate chunks! The oaty, gooey base is reminiscent of licking the batter off the spoon as a kid… but actually fuels you instead of leaving you with the sugar crash and burn. As if that wasn’t enough, we packed our eat-straight-out-the-jar delicious vegan cookie dough with zinc (15 mg per jar) and elderberry (240 mg per jar), known to help maintain healthy immunity. Eat straight from the jar or roll into balls, flatten and bake at 350° F for 8-9 min. 12 servings per jar. See images for nutrition facts and ingredients. As seen on Shark Tank.