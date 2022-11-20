United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Prada
Chocolate Brushed Leather Loafers
$1630.00
At Prada
Emphasized by the iconic enameled triangle logo, these retro-inspired loafers are made of brushed leather, traditionally used in classic fine footwear and reinterpreted in Prada collections on unexpected designs for a hybrid result that reflects the duality of the brand. The notched effect of the welt around the shoe gives it a handcrafted touch. Product code: 1D246M_ULS_F0002_F_B050 Upper with leather strap Enameled metal triangle logo 50 mm rubber monobloc sole with hot-stamped logo Notched-effect stamped rubber welt