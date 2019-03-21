Search
Urban Outfitters

Chloe Velvet Arm Chair

$229.00
At Urban Outfitters
Bring a luxe, modern look to your space with this sleek velvet arm chair, available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Upholstered construction with plush cushioning and thin, rounded metal legs. Assembly required.
