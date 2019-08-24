Search
Products fromShopBeautyFragrance
Régime des Fleurs

Chloë Sevigny Little Flower

$205.00
At Régime des Fleurs
A collaboration with film and fashion icon Chloë Sevigny, Little Flower is Régime des Fleurs’ provocative take on Sevigny’s favorite bloom—the rose. Dewy, romantic and fleshy, with a woody musk finish.
Featured in 1 story
Chloë Sevigny Launches A New Rose Perfume
by Rachel Krause