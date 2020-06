We Wore That

Chloe Mini Skirt

£166.39

Buy Now Review It

At We Wore What

Inspired by the easy-to-wear sarong, the Chloe Mini Skirt has a functional wrap closure that’s effortlessly adjustable, with a high-waisted cut. Chloe is a more fashion-forward silhouette that’s enhanced by its finely crafted cotton voile fabrication and the tie-front’s delicately pleated detailing.