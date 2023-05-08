Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
City Chic
Chloe Jacket
$119.00
$47.60
Buy Now
Review It
At City Chic
Need a few alternatives?
Mango
Trench Embroidered Lapels
BUY
$159.99
Mango
Cult Gaia
Jasira Jacket
BUY
$698.00
Cult Gaia
H&M
Wool-blend Coat
BUY
$75.00
$99.99
H&M
Edited
Amia Coat
BUY
$204.00
$255.00
Verishop
More from City Chic
City Chic
Sweet Sass Dress
BUY
$63.60
$159.00
Avenue
City Chic
Ada Dress
BUY
$89.40
$149.00
City Chic
City Chic
Camilla Dress
BUY
$179.95
City Chic
City Chic
Floral Wrap Minidress
BUY
$109.00
Nordstrom
More from Outerwear
Lulus
Perfect Company Tweed Sleeveless Cropped Blazer
BUY
$49.00
Lulus
Boden
Embroidered Nehru Jacket
BUY
$176.00
$220.00
Boden
City Chic
Chloe Jacket
BUY
$47.60
$119.00
City Chic
Dissh
Kallen Indigo Denim Shacket
BUY
$139.99
Dissh
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted