Chloé

Chloé Eau De Parfum

$105.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Fragrance Family: FloralScent Type: Powdery FloralsKey Notes: Peony, Rose, Honey, CedarwoodAbout: Chloé Eau de Parfum captures the creative, confident individuality of the Chloé woman. It is a fresh and feminine fragrance suited to a free spirit with an utterly innate sense of chic. The scent takes the classic rose and ingeniously translates it into a vibrant perfume, intimate and sensual. Chloé Eau de Parfum begins with a combination of floral powdery notes: hints of peony, lychee, and springtime freesia. The airy, flirtatious head notes drift away to reveal the richer and more sensual side of the rose. The distinctive character of this unique rose is accompanied by magnolia and lily of the valley, as well as subtle intimations of warm amber and elegant cedarwood. The fragrance is enclosed in a modern, delicately pleated bottle adorned with a hand-tied ribbon.What else you need to know: Freedom, lightness and femininity: these are the principles on which Chloé was founded in Paris more than 60 years ago. Today Chloés vision of romantic, effortless chic lives in ready-to-wear, accessories, and fragrances.This product is an Allure Best of Beauty award winner.