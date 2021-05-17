Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Selfish Swimwear
Chloé – Bikini Bottom In Flower Print
C$80.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Selfish Swimwear
Handmade in our Montreal workshop.
Need a few alternatives?
Shan
Stylish High Neck Swimsuit
BUY
C$415.00
Shan
Simons
Textured Double Cutout One-piece
BUY
C$40.00
Simons
Mimi & August
Wild Flower Knot One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
C$160.00
Mimi & August
Bathing Belle
Riad Wrap Halter
BUY
C$238.00
Bathing Belle
More from Selfish Swimwear
Selfish Swimwear
Kimono
BUY
C$97.50
C$150.00
Selfish Swimwear
Selfish Swimwear
Florence High Waist Bikini Bottom
BUY
C$95.00
Selfish Swimwear
Selfish Swimwear
Marina Strapless Bikini Top
BUY
C$90.00
Selfish Swimwear
More from Swimwear
Shan
Stylish High Neck Swimsuit
BUY
C$415.00
Shan
Simons
Textured Double Cutout One-piece
BUY
C$40.00
Simons
Mimi & August
Wild Flower Knot One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
C$160.00
Mimi & August
Bathing Belle
Riad Wrap Halter
BUY
C$238.00
Bathing Belle
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted