Aurelie Bidermann

Chivoir Peridot Pendant

$1987.02

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

18kt yellow gold 'Chivoir' peridot pendant from Aurelie Bidermann featuring a sapphire glass medallion and loose peridots (1.3ct). Please note that the chain is not included with this piece. Designer colour: Gold Made in Italy Designer Style ID: CHISA02GPER Farfetch ID: 11747238