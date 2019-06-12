Gardenuity

Chives - Complete Indoor Herb Kit Wth Farm Fresh Herb

$28.00

It’s the miniature bulb plant every kitchen needs. Hardy in nature, but delicate in taste, these slender and long stalks are packed with multipurpose, savory flavor—a mild cross between the savor of garlic and onions. Basically, chives are the sturdy self-sowers you’ll cook with every day. IN YOUR KIT Farm fresh, ready to harvest herb plant Bamboo Planter Micro-Nutrient Root Boost Weekly Recipes GROW PRO® FEATURES Grow Pro® Partners Introductions to chefs and recipes Harvest help Early access to new farm ready releases Month-end refresh options for $8+