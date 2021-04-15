e.l.f. Cosmetics

Chipotle Eyeshadow Palette

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At e.l.f. Cosmetics

What is it: A limited-edition eyeshadow palette inspired by the Chipotle line. Why we love: Limited-edition 12-piece eyeshadow palette Shades are inspired by your favorite Chipotle ingredients FREE Chipotle chips & guac coupon with all eyeshadow palette orders* Mix of matte, shimmer, and metallic shades Ultra-pigmented, blendable color Limited quantities available. Limit of 2 per order. It’s the e.l.f. x Chipotle collection you didn’t know you were craving. Customize your makeup looks the same way you customize your go-to Chipotle order. And remember, it’s okay to be a little extra! We’re serving up a limited-edition 12-piece powder eyeshadow palette, inspired by the Chipotle line! The fresh spread of matte, shimmer, and metallic shades are inspired by your favorite Chipotle ingredients— so you can build a look that's mild, medium or hot. *1 coupon for free chips & guac will be sent with order confirmation email with the purchase of the Chipotle Eyeshadow Palette. Offer valid while supplies last. The coupon is only redeemable in the US. 13+ only. Code expires 11:59pm PT on 4/15/21. Limit 1 code per order. Terms available at chipotle.com/elf . All e.l.f. products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. All e.l.f. products are cruelty free and vegan. #82330