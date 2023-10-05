Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Uniqlo
Chino Pants
$59.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Need a few alternatives?
Abercrombie
Curve Love Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pant
BUY
$74.80
$110.00
Abercrombie
Uniqlo
Chino Pants
BUY
$59.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Brushed Jersey Pants
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
Reformation
Petite Mason Pant
BUY
$352.00
Reformation
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Backpack
BUY
$59.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Mini Messenger Bag
BUY
$29.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Chunky Hat
BUY
$19.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Drawstring Shoulder Bag
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
More from Pants
Abercrombie
Curve Love Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pant
BUY
$74.80
$110.00
Abercrombie
Uniqlo
Chino Pants
BUY
$59.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Brushed Jersey Pants
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
Reformation
Petite Mason Pant
BUY
$352.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted