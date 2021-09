Hay

Chim Chim Scent Diffuser

£29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hay

Japanese designer Ryosuke Fukusada and Portuguese designer Rui Pereira joined forces to conceive the Chim Chim scent diffuser for HAY. Inspired by the idea of a miniature fireplace, Chim Chim combines a modern design with the ancient ritual of burning oils to create your favourite room fragrance. Made in porcelain in three different colours, it is ideal for using in bathrooms and other rooms in the home.