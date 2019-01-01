Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Skinny Dip
Chilli Manoa Shoulder Bag
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Topshop
Featured in 1 story
Chili Peppers Are Heating Up Summer
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
ASOS
Scallop Detail Bum Bag
$34.82
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Reed Krakoff
Mini Atlantique Bionic Mix Tote In Clay Tan
$1590.00
from
Reed Krakoff
BUY
DETAILS
Toni
Rox Fanny Pack
$228.00
from
Toni
BUY
DETAILS
Frances Valentine
Small Woven Bucket Basket Bag
$225.00
from
Frances Valentine
BUY
More from Skinny Dip
DETAILS
Skinny Dip
Stay Sharp Manicure Kit
$30.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Skinny Dip
Ffifon Lemon Drop Cross Body Bag
£30.00
£21.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Skinny Dip
Ride Shoulder Bag
£26.00
from
Skinny Dip
BUY
DETAILS
Skinny Dip
Penelope Faux Pearl Beaded Bag
£30.00
£24.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Cross-Body
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted