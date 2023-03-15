Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Chillhouse
Chillhouse On The Mend Instant Mani Makeover Kit
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Cannot be shipped outside the USA Dual nail file Botanical oil nail serum Imported, China Style #CHILL30028
Need a few alternatives?
Olive & June
Olive & June Nail Buffer - 3pk
BUY
$3.99
Target
Sally Beauty
Orange Med Fine Buffer Block 100/180 Grit
BUY
$1.49
Sally Beauty
Tenoverten
Tenoverten The Buff Plus
BUY
$10.00
Anthropologie
Bona Fide Beauty
Bona Fide Beauty Glass Nail Files, Manicure Glass Fingernail Files With Cases...
BUY
$9.99
Amazon
More from Chillhouse
Chillhouse
Heart Strings Chill Tips Press-on Nails
BUY
$18.00
Revolve
Chillhouse
Chill Tips Reusable Press-on Manicure Kit
BUY
$16.00
Free People
Chillhouse
Chill Tips Reusable Press-on Manicure Kit
BUY
$23.84
Free People
Chillhouse
Chillhouse '90s Supermodel
BUY
$16.00
Chillhouse
More from Nails
Nails Inc.
Nailkale - Superfood Base Coat
BUY
$15.00
Sephora
Sally Hansen
Sally Hansen Nail Treatment 45109 Double Duty Base & Top Coat - 0.45 Fl Oz
BUY
$4.99
Target
Orly
Orly Base Nail Coat, Bonder, 0.6 Ounce
BUY
$11.00
Amazon
CND
Cnd Solaroil Nail & Cuticle Care, Cuticle Oil
BUY
$9.90
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted