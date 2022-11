Chillhouse

Style No. 63764906; Color Code: 018 Non-toxic, reusable press-on nails from the creators of Chilhouse nail salon. Featuring salon-quality nail art that you can do at home, with no mess, no wait time, and no smudges so you have more me-time. 24 nails to find your perfect fit Dual-sided buffer and file Cuticle stick Non-toxic glue