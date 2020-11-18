Chillhouse

Chill Tips In Groovy Baby

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Chillhouse

Non-toxic, reusable press-on nails A modern press-on nail from the authority in modern self-care. Chill Tips are salon-quality nail art that you can do in your Chillhome, with no mess, no wait time, and no smudges so you have more me-time. The kit includes: •24 nails to find your perfect fit •Dual-sided buffer and file •Cuticle stick •Non-toxic glue Our take on the tie dye trend that feels current, yet classically far-out. This mesmerizing design feels reminiscent of your favorite tie-dyed hoodie or rainbow sherbet and is sure to leave a smile on your face and a peace sign in your hand. Made with high-quality materials that are comfortable and fully customizable to your nail, using included tools, yet feel no heavier on nails than a classic gel mani. Attached with non-toxic and non-damaging glue.