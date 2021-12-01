Chillhouse

A modern press-on nail from the authority in modern self-care. Chill Tips are salon-quality nail art that you can do in your Chillhome, with no mess, no wait time, and no smudges so you have more me-time. The kit includes: •24 nails to find your perfect fit •Dual-sided buffer and file •Cuticle stick •Non-toxic glue Our most-requested and iconic design that’s equally fitting for an ultra-chic editor-in-chief to someone who simply opts for an understated nail art design. The subtle two-tone wave creates a timeless, yet cutting edge design. Made with high-quality materials that are comfortable and fully customizable to your nail, using included tools, yet feel no heavier on nails than a classic gel mani. Attached with non-toxic and non-damaging glue.