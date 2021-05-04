Bliss Bound Wellness

Chill Out Anxiety Relief Essential Oil Roll-on

$13.77

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Handmade

This 100% therapeutic grade relaxing essential oil blend comes in a ready-to-use roll on bottle applicator and is specifically hand crafted with 9 different therapeutic graded essential oils. ///// Tranquility can be felt immediately as this naturally grounding aroma RELEASES TENSION, bringing CALM emotions, and supporting a RESTFUL sleep. Access relaxation anywhere as it is already diluted for ease of application. You will immediately fall in love with the sweet, floral aroma. ///// We always try to be a part of something bigger. You can do the same as 15% of profits are donated to the World Wildlife Fund to help conserve the plants and environments around the globe that trace back to the production of these oils. Be a conscientious consumer knowing that these products are completely vegan, non toxic, and cruelty free- not tested on animals! ///// There is a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. You will not find these essential oil blends at a more affordable price for the quality. We are completely confident that you will be pleased, but if you are not for any reason, then you will receive a full refund. Try it today risk free! ///// We strive for precision every step of the way, carefully combining the perfect recipe that works to bring balance within your body and mind. You deserve the opportunity to spend more time LOVING life. Start today, naturally, with the power of essential oils. Use these non-toxic tools that mother nature intended and take wellness with you wherever you go! Disclaimer: Keep the blend out of the sun. As the temperature of the oils increase, the smell may be altered. Packages left out in the sun or hot temperatures throughout the shipping process is out of our control.