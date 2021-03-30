Bad Habit

Hydrate and chill with this micro-fine, multi-tasking mist. Adaptogens help calm stressed-out skin while a surge of hyaluronic acid delivers instant hydration. Infused with skin-soothing aloe vera and cucumber extract, spritz this mist over or under make-up throughout the day to leave skin feeling healthy and refreshed. A blend of mandarin and clary sage essential oils unwind your mind for the ultimate zen moment. 100% agreed their skin felt hydrated after each use.* 100% agreed their skin felt refreshed after each use.* 100% agreed the mist felt soothing on their skin.* 100% agreed the mist felt weightless on the skin.* 88% agreed their skincare layered well over the mist when applied.* 88% agreed the mist helped enhanced the benefits of skincare.* 88% agreed the mist helped refresh the look of their makeup.* 88% agreed the mist wore well over makeup.* 88% agreed the mist did not disturb their makeup.* 100% agreed they did not experience any irritation when using this.* 100% agreed the aromatherapeutic scent was calming and relaxing.* *Based on a U.S. one-week consumer perception study of 32 participants. Directions: Mist. Breathe in stress-relieving mandarin and clary sage. Breathe out. Net Weight: 100mL / 3.3 fl. oz.