Sealy

Chill Memory Foam Mattress

$1080.00 $699.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sealy

Everything You Need For A Cooler Night's Sleep Our premium stretch-knit cover is infused with a proprietary “Phase Change Material” that absorbs and dissipates heat for a refreshing, cool to the touch surface. DreamFit Pillows The luxurious 100% Supima cotton cover provides superior softness and cool breathability. The firm comfort and support of foam clusters on one side and the plush comfort and support of polyester fiber on the other side. Simply flip the pillow over for a distinctively different level of comfort and support. If you order a king mattress, we'll upgrade your pillows to king-size for no additional cost. Free with Chill Mattress! (Queen– $80 Value) Shop Bundle