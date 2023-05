Cocoon

Chill Mattress

$1079.00 $699.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sealy

Which Model is Right For You? We've found that most sleepers prefer a mattress that's fully supportive but not too firm, so we created a collection of medium-feel mattresses that adapt to your unique body size, shape and sleep position. Upgrade to the Hybrid model for a more responsive feel & added edge support.