Urban Decay

Chill Cooling And Hydrating Makeup Spray

$33.00 $16.50

Urban Decay’s Chill Makeup Setting Spray features cooling time-release Temperature Control Technology that actually chills the surface of your makeup—to keep it looking gorgeously just-applied for up to 12 hours.Who it's for: All skin types.What it does: Developed in an exclusive partnership with Skindinavia, UD’s groundbreaking, tested formula holds foundation, eyeshadow, blush and concealer in place. This weightless spray mists on to keep makeup from smudging or settling into fine lines. The result? Vibrant makeup that lasts and a glowing, dewy, youthful complexion. This breakthrough formula comes in a black soft-touch bottle with a purple sprayer and a frosted white cap. The sprayer delivers a calibrated, microfine mist that goes on so light, you’ll hardly feel it—and once you’ve applied it, you won’t even know it’s there (until you look in the mirror to touch up your makeup, and realize you don’t need to).Research results:In a 36 person study over seven days:- Over 83% of participants said Chill helped their makeup last 12 hours without smudging or settling into fine lines- 94% said Chill kept their makeup looking just-applied- 88% said their concealer, foundation, shadow and blush lasted longerHow to use: After applying makeup, shake bottle well, hold 8"-10" away and mist face 2-4 times, in an “X” and “T” formation. Keep out of eyes. Close eyes before misting. Want extra intense shadow color, less fallout and even longer wear? Wet your brush with Chill before you apply."/