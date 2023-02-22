United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Monkey Business
Chill Bill Refrigerator Deodorizer
$16.90
I can confirm…Bill is, in fact, a chill dude. Doesn’t ask for anything but some baking soda to keep his belly full and a comfy spot to roost at the back of the fridge. Perks of having Bill in your fridge: —keeps the atmosphere light and fresh. —good company for your groceries —always looking good when that fridge light comes on Get yourself a Bill and never feel foul again.