Lao Gan Ma

Chili In Oil

$4.40

Buy Now Review It

At Woolworths

Product Details Ingredients Soybean Oil, Chilli, Peanut (6.2%), Salt, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate (E621) Allergen Soy Nutrition Information Servings Per Package: 10 Serving Size: 21g Quantity Per Serving Quantity Per 100g / 100mL Energy Approx.551.5kJ Approx.2626kJ Protein Approx.1.55g Approx.7.4g Fat, Total Approx.11.1g Approx.52.98g – Saturated Approx.1.04g Approx.4.94g Carbohydrate Approx.5.92g Approx.28.2g – Sugars Approx.0.39g Approx.1.88g Dietary Fibre - - Sodium Approx.122.3mg Approx.582.3mg Quantities stated above are averages only. Further nutrition information may be displayed on the product label. < means Less Than. - means that the value is not available. Disclaimer: Woolworths provides general product information such as nutritional information, country of origin and product packaging for your convenience. This information is intended as a guide only, including because products change from time to time. Please read product labels before consuming. For therapeutic goods, always read the label and follow the directions for use on pack. If you require specific information to assist with your purchasing decision, we recommend that you contact the manufacturer via the contact details on the packaging or call us on 1300 767 969. Product ratings and reviews are taken from various sources including bunch.woolworths.com.au and Bazaarvoice. Woolworths does not represent or warrant the accuracy of any statements, claims or opinions made in product ratings and reviews.