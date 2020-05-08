Sunnylife

Children’s Unicorn Pool

$62.00

Children’s inflatable paddling pool Material: PVC Dimensions: 100x115x115cm Packaged weight: 2kgs Approx. water capacity: 31L Unicorn design Inflatable floor for comfort Repair patch included Suitable for ages 3+ Supplier code: S0PPOOUN Barcode: 9339296046753 Make the most of warm summer days with this children’s inflatable Unicorn paddling pool from Sunnylife. Featuring a golden sunshade to protect your little one from the sun and an inflatable floor for added comfort, this paddling pool is sure to offer endless entertainment for youngsters in summer.