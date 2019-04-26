HANNAH
YK Chiffon Trench Coat
Custom made to order
Chiffon trench coat by YK. Crafted in hand made in a silk blend and chiffon. Featuring a trench coat style jacket with top half made with stretch jersey and chiffon overlay on the bottom half.
MY FABRIC
50% Stretch jersey, 50% Chiffon
CURVY CARE
Dry Clean Only
SIZE CHART available in store FAQ
All Pre-Order or Custom Made domestic orders take anywhere from 4 to 6 weeks. International shipping delivery times may vary between 3 and 12 weeks. Please review our shipping times and policies before checking out.
** Looking for a custom design? Message our design team and we can discuss the available options for customizing any of our designs in other sizes and colors.
HANNAH listed in:
Outer Wear , Tops
Share