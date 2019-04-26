Search
Youtheary Khmer

Chiffon Trench Coat

$92.00
At Youtheary Khmer
HANNAH YK Chiffon Trench Coat Custom made to order Chiffon trench coat by YK. Crafted in hand made in a silk blend and chiffon. Featuring a trench coat style jacket with top half made with stretch jersey and chiffon overlay on the bottom half. MY FABRIC 50% Stretch jersey, 50% Chiffon CURVY CARE Dry Clean Only SIZE CHART available in store FAQ All Pre-Order or Custom Made domestic orders take anywhere from 4 to 6 weeks. International shipping delivery times may vary between 3 and 12 weeks. Please review our shipping times and policies before checking out. ** Looking for a custom design? Message our design team and we can discuss the available options for customizing any of our designs in other sizes and colors. HANNAH listed in: Outer Wear , Tops Share
