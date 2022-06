David's Bridal

Chiffon Spaghetti Strap Bridesmaid Jumpsuit

$119.95 $109.95

Buy Now Review It

At David's Bridal

A fun option for bridesmaids, this chiffon jumpsuit features adjustable spaghetti straps, a draped cowl neckline, and wide-leg pants with pockets. DB Essentials Polyester Back zipper; fully lined Dry clean Imported