Search
Products fromShopClothingIntimates
Savage x Fenty

Chiffon Ruffle Garter Belt

$30.00
At Savage x Fenty
Strappy ruffle garter Rat-tail bows Ruched elastic... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
Shop Rihanna’s New Line Of Savage Accessories
by Channing Hargrove