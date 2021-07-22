Full Moon Pet

Chicken Jerky

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Full Moon Pet

Give the furry friend in your life wholesome, nutritious ingredients to munch on with Full Moon Chicken Jerky Healthy All Natural Dog Treats. These USA-made treats are both soft and chewy, made with yummy antibiotic-free turkey, alongside irresistible organic cane sugar, vinegar, and rosemary extract to round things out. Toss one to your buddy as a reward or a quick snack between meals! Plus, these tasty bites are made without fillers, artificial flavors, preservatives, or colors.