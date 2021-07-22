United States
Full Moon Pet
Chicken Jerky
$8.99
At Full Moon Pet
Give the furry friend in your life wholesome, nutritious ingredients to munch on with Full Moon Chicken Jerky Healthy All Natural Dog Treats. These USA-made treats are both soft and chewy, made with yummy antibiotic-free turkey, alongside irresistible organic cane sugar, vinegar, and rosemary extract to round things out. Toss one to your buddy as a reward or a quick snack between meals! Plus, these tasty bites are made without fillers, artificial flavors, preservatives, or colors.