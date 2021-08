Spot & Tango

Chicken & Brown Rice Unkibble

$15.16 $7.58

Buy Now Review It

At Spot & Tango

All of our UnKibble recipes are made with 100% fresh, human-grade ingredients and contain no artificial preservatives, fillers, or additives. Unlike kibble, UnKibble is not extruded and contains no meat meals or powdered "mystery meats."