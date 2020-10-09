Steve Laurant

Chic Lip Liner

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Steve Laurant

Re-shape, re-size & re-define your pout. Our lip pencil is total magic. It smooths over your lip line for a seamless and flawless finish. Completely waterproof, so no transferring or bleeding all day long. Lasts up to 7 hours. How to apply: : Line + fill in your lips completely with lip liner. Then apply matching Steve Laurant lipstick or gloss on top for bold color that lasts all day! Ingredients: Castor Oil, Polyisobutene, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Copernicia Cerifera Wax, Ceresin, Microcrystalline Wax, Ozokerite, Mica, Phenoxyethanol, Capryl Glycol. May contain: Pigment, Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides, Red 6 Lake, Red 7 Lake, Red 28 Lake, Blue 1 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake, Manganese Violet. *GLUTEN FREE *CRUELTY FREE