Onia

Chiara Bottom In Army Green

$95.00 $39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cara Cara

Designed to flatter curves, the Chiara swim brief is a seamless, mid-rise style with a dipped front and a rounded minimal-coverage back. It has wide sides for a comfortable fit at the hips and a high cut intended to make legs appear longer. Mid-rise Dipped front Wide sides High cut leg Minimal coverage